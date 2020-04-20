Help PCSO Find Juvenile Runaways

Release by Polk County Sheriffs Office:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help looking for two juveniles, 14-year-old Addison Franks and his sister, 17-year-old Pamela Caulder.





They are both listed as runaways but we are concerned for their safety based on statements Franks made, as well as his history of mental health issues. They were both reported missing by their parents on April 18, 2020, after the teens repeatedly refused to return home and then cut off communication. The family believes the teens may have initially gone to St. Pete to stay with friends, and might have returned to Polk County, possibly in Winter Haven.

Addison is 5’5″ tall, 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is shown here to the left, and his sister is on the right.

If you have any information on Addison Franks or Pamela Caulders whereabouts, please contact Detective Rudd at 863-287-7441.