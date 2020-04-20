Info provided by Weather Channel:

Action Recommended

Take shelter in place or per instructions





Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk County

Description

The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southern Polk County in central Florida… Until 230 PM EDT. At 154 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jan Phyl Village to near Bartow to 14 miles southeast of Medulla, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Winter Haven, Bartow, Lake Wales, Fort Meade, Crooked Lake Park, Frostproof, Eagle Lake, Hillcrest Heights, Highland Park, Homeland, Alturas, Indian Lake Estates, Lake Wales Municipal Airport, Babson Park, Bartow Municipal Airport, Wahneta, Waverly and Cypress Gardens. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. HAIL…0.88IN; WIND…60MPH