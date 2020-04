Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Lake Wind Advisory

Info provided by Weather Channel:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 7:05 AM EDT until MON 3:00 PM EDT

Action Recommended

Attend to information sources as described in the instructions

Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk County

Description

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 127 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA HARDEE POLK SUMTER IN NORTHERN FLORIDA LEVY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA CITRUS HERNANDO HILLSBOROUGH MANATEE PASCO PINELLAS SARASOTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYSHORE GARDENS, BEVERLY HILLS, BOWLING GREEN, BRADENTON, BRANDON, BRONSON, BROOKSVILLE, BUSHNELL, CEDAR KEY, CHIEFLAND, CITRUS SPRINGS, CLEARWATER, DADE CITY, ENGLEWOOD, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORAL CITY, HERNANDO, HOLIDAY, HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, HUDSON, INVERNESS, JASMINE ESTATES, LAKE PANASOFFKEE, LAKELAND, LAND O LAKES, LARGO, LECANTO, NEW PORT RICHEY, NORTH PORT, PALMETTO, SARASOTA, SOUTH VENICE, SPRING HILL, ST. PETERSBURG, TAMPA, THE VILLAGES, VENICE, WAUCHULA, WILDWOOD, WILLISTON, WINTER HAVEN, ZEPHYRHILLS, AND ZOLFO SPRINGS.

Lake Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 7:00 PM EDT

Action Recommended

Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions

Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

West central and southwest Florida

Description

…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY… WHAT…Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. WHERE…West central and southwest Florida. WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft operators PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.