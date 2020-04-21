City Police Vehicles Treated With PermaSafe by Local Dealership

On April 13, 2020 the Lake Wales Police Department received an email from Bobbi Watson at Huston Cadillac Buick GMC, located at 19510 US27, which in part said the following:





“In an effort to help keep our First Responders safe and show our appreciation for your efforts in keeping our community safe, we at Huston Cadillac Buick GMC would like to offer one complimentary application of PermaSafe, an Antimicrobial Surface Protectant to the personal vehicle of each First Responder also to the Patrol Cars in your fleet to keep all officers safe while on tour.”

After receiving the invitation officers began taking their vehicle to the dealership to be treated with PermaSafe. At Huston Cadillac officers were treated with priority and professionalism by the Service and Parts Manager, Michael Gallardo, and other members of the Service Department Staff. Deputy Chief Troy Schulze said “It was a no-brainer, we had to take them up on the offer! In light of COIVD-19 our officers have been equipped with gloves, masks, eye protection, and face shields to protect themselves and those they come in contact with. The shifts have also been provided Lysol spray and wipes to keep the interior of their vehicles clean. We have not had access to a product like PermaSafe and we are thankful Huston Cadillac made this available to us. At this point a little more than half of our police vehicles have been treated and the remaining vehicles will be treated soon. The treatment will help to keep our officers safe as well as anyone they transport in their vehicles. We are extremely grateful to the Huston Cadillac dealership, Michael, and his Service Staff!”

Service and Parts Manager Michael Gallardo said: “Last month we rolled out a new product at Huston Cadillac Buick GMC called PermaSafe. PermaSafe is a two-step product that kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, mold & mildew, and other harmful organisms from your vehicle. As well as allergens and odors. We were called to give back to our community by offering this product to Healthcare Workers and First Responders. Since then, we have sanitized over 30 vehicles. Now more than ever, we recognize the sacrifices and importance of our everyday heroes who support our community. We at Huston Cadillac Buick GMC are happy to be giving back during this time of crisis. We’re all in this together!”