Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

The Heineken Heist

Two cases may not be considered a heist, but taking something that you don’t pay for still earns a spot in the limelight. The below pictured man went to the Circle K convenience store (1000 1st St South) on April 14 and proceeded to pick his beverage of choice.

He then makes no attempt to pay and is seen leaving in a maroon Buick.

Anyone with information on who the is should call Detective Maldanado at 863-837-0946