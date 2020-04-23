Second case of rabies confirmed in Polk County in 2020

Second case of rabies confirmed in Polk County in 2020

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, a woman living on Saint Kitts Circle in Winter Haven saw an obviously injured bat, placed it into a container, and contacted Polk County Animal Control.

An ACO responded, retrieved the bat, and sent its carcass to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies. The positive rabies was confirmed today (April 21, 2020).







The woman and the Department of Health were both notified. She was advised to seek medical treatment.



In 2019, there were 11 rabies cases in Polk County – five bats and six raccoons. This is the second positive rabies case for 2020. The first case was a raccoon.