Tractor Trailer Over-Turned On 1-4 Westbound Near Mile Marker 33

On April 22, 2020, Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on I-4 Westbound at mile marker 33 where a 2007 Volvo Semi tractor trailer was traveling in the outside lane, when Driver, Carlton L Goodman of Jacksonville, failed to maintain control of the tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer entered the outside shoulder, then over-corrected back across the roadway. The tractor trailer began Rotating, then entered the center median and collided with the guardrail with the front of the vehicle. Continuing to rotate, it overturned onto its right side in the center median and came to final rest.





Driver was transported to Lakeland Regional with minor injuries.

Charges were Careless Driving, no seatbelt and driving while license suspended