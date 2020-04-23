Victory Ridge Academy Receives Grant

from Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc.

______________________________________________________________________________





Lake Wales, Florida – On March 24, 2020, Victory Ridge Academy (VRA) was awarded funding from Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc. Funding received from Mountain Lake will go towards purchasing two Rifton Activity Chairs for VRA’s Physical Therapy Department.

The Rifton Activity Chair accommodates most individuals with special needs with its wide variety of features and accessory options. It is a positioning chair intended for classroom and home use enabling its users to learn functional sitting skills while actively participating in activities, tasks, and routines. Providing the right amount of support, freedom and comfort is key to almost all of the day’s activities, including eating, playing, doing homework and therapy applications. The Rifton Activity Chair provides the necessary sensory input that students require to participate fully in their learning environment, while enabling students to remain calm and focused for table-top activities.

Both staff and students at Victory Ridge Academy would like to thank Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc. for their generous donation and continued support over the years!

Victory Ridge Academy is a Title 1, 501 (c) (3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children and adolescents with special needs. Victory Ridge Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Victory Ridge Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.victoryridge.org

# # #