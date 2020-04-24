Helping Others Through The Memory of Kaity.



Many of you know our world was turned upside down on March 22, 2020. Our beautiful KT was taken from us in a car crash by a wrong-way driver. Her love, Landon, was critically injured and recently released from the hospital. The two of them, together, were such a powerful couple with so much love to give, and their lives planned out.

Kaity would have graduated in December, 2020 with her BS degree in Nursing. She was so prepared and ready to help people and had the most caring soul. The idea for a foundation came from Kaity herself; she had wanted to start something to assist families in the community.

In an effort to continue Kaity’s legacy, the KT Sunshine Foundation was created to be a ray of sunshine for someone to be her shining light in this world. Kaity was the light in a dark room, the reason we smile and a joy to be around. In her 22 years, she has touched so many people and this foundation will continue to touch many more.

We are looking for donations or sponsors. Our goal is to turn our worst nightmare into something good for someone else. KT was the light in any room, and we want her memory & legacy to live on.





