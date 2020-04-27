Lake Wales Man Charged With Fleeing Scene Of Accident & Resisting Arrest With Violence

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police Department has arrested Levance Richmond, DOB: 6/28/1984 , with Fleeing The Scene Of An Accident and Resisting Arrest With Violence.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on April 26, 2020. According to reports Lake Wales Police responded to the intersection of 1st St. & Wiltshire Ave. in reference to a hit and run crash with injuries. According to reports as officers were responding information was provided that the driver fled on foot. Lake Wales Police Officer Brown located a subject walking on Lincoln Ave. As Officer Brown stopped to make contact with the subject. The suspect was identified as the driver who fled from the crash scene, Levance Richmond. According to reports Richmond took an offensive stance and threatened Officer Brown. Officer Brown requested backup at which point other officers responded to assist. According to reports Richmond allegedly refused all lawful commands while being taken into custody. He allegedly actively resisted and battered the officers while being arrested. Officers were eventually able to get Richmond secured in handcuffs. Richmond was transported to Lake Wales Advent Health where he was medically cleared. After being cleared he was transported to the Polk County Jail.





The crash investigation was completed and the driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.