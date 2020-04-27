Rubber Surface Added to Splash Pad At Trailhead Park

City of Winter Haven:

While we are all social distancing due to COVID-19, the City is performing maintenance on certain facilities to prepare for when we are able to enjoy our public amenities again. Once open, children will find a brand new look and feel at the Splash Pad located at Trailhead Park! A 3/8” rippled non-skid rubberized tile surface was installed to improve traction and minimize slips and falls. (Water shoes are still encouraged!) We are looking forward to the day we see children enjoying this improved space!