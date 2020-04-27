Single Vehicle Crash in Highland City Sends Two People to The Hospital

Single Vehicle Crash in Highland City Sends Two People to The Hospital

The crash occurred at about 8:37 p.m. on Boy Scout Ranch Road, east of Black Walnut Drive.





The crash occurred at about 8:37 p.m. on Boy Scout Ranch Road, east of Black Walnut Drive.

Involved in the crash were 30-year-old Brian Denmark of Lakeland and 29-year-old Phillip Smith of Highland City. Denmark was the driver of a white 2012 Ford Fusion and Smith was the passenger.

According to the preliminary investigation, Denmark’s Fusion was eastbound on Boy Scout Ranch Road when the passenger-side tire left the roadway and struck a mailbox, a chain-link fence, and finally a tree before coming to a rest.

Both men were transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment. Denmark was reported to be in critical condition, and Smith’s condition was stable. Neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause for the crash has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.