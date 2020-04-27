Winter Haven Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Allegedly Hitting Man On Motorized Wheelchair & Fleeing Scene

John O’Brien Charged With DUI Manslaughter

Eagle Lake, Florida – The Florida Hwy Patrol has arrested and charged a Winter Haven man, John O’Brien and charged him with DUI Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of A Crash Involving Death. The crash occurred at 12:35 pm on April 25, 2020. According to reports O’Brien, was traveling westbound in the outside lane of SR-540, North of Eagle Lake Road. The victim was operating a motorized scooter/wheelchair westbound on the sidewalk along the northern portion of SR-540. O’Brien, allegedly, failed to maintain control of his vehicle which departed the roadway and collided with the victim (60 yr old Mulberry man). Post-impact, O’Brien, allegedly, fled the scene of the crash. Witnesses flagged down a passing FHP trooper who stopped the O’Brien a short distance from the crash on Eagle Lake Road. Transported to an area hospital, the pedestrian later expired from injuries sustained during the crash.

A passerby was able to stay with the victim until emergency crews arrived. Holding his hand and praying for him. According to witnesses the vehicle dragged the scooter/wheelchair down the road. According to the witness the scooter/wheelchair was obliterated.





O’Brien is currently being held without bond. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.