Breaking News: Winter Haven Police On Scene Where Man Is Standing In Middle of Road with Rifle

UPDATE from Winter Haven Police Department:





In reference to the situation on 16th St NE in Winter Haven, the subject has been taken into custody. He has injuries from a K-9 bite. EMS is on scene.

No shots were fired and no officers were injured.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

Original Release from Winter Haven Police Department:

Winter Haven Police are currently on scene of a man who is standing in the middle of the 600 block of 16th St NE in Winter Haven with a rifle at his feet. He has not made any threats, however he refuses to move away from the weapon.

Residents are being advised to stay inside of their home until further notice.