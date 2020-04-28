Fatal Crash Blocking Hwy 27 South In Haines City

UPDATE:

A Davenport man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on US. 27 Tuesday morning. Fernando Alberto Delgado Pereira, 32, was traveling westbound on Patterson Road in a 2007 Mitsubishi sedan before 7 a.m. Pereira did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign at U.S. 27, according to witnesses, before he attempted to turn left to head southbound on U.S. 27.





Pereira was fatally struck on the driver’s side door by a small 2008 Acura SUV that was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 and driven by Emmanuelle Ramirez Ramirez, 35, of Dundee.

Pereira’s vehicle rotated and came to a rest facing south, just off the roadway to the west of the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. Pereira was pronounced dead on the scene. Pereira worked as a mechanic at the Florida National Guard Armory in Haines City.

Ramirez was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Impairment does not appear to be a factor. The Haines City and Davenport Fire Departments assisted. Southbound lanes on U.S. 27 were shut down for about four hours.

Original Release:

