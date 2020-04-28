Phased Reopening of City Facilities

City of Winter Haven:

CITY FACILITY PHASED REOPENING APPROACH: At the April 27 City Commission meeting, a phased approach to reopening City facilities previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed and approved. Below is the list along with phased opening dates. This plan will remain adjustable should we encounter issues affecting the health and well-being of our community. We ask all citizens to continue to follow social distancing practices. Please do not place yourself in a large gathering. Enjoy the facilities while respecting the health of others. Stay safe and be well.