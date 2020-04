Release by Winter Haven Police Department

HI PUDDN!

When you have a designer plate, it’s only a matter of time. Just begging to be highlighted on social media.

This guy went to Walmart and decided it best to not pay for an HDMI cable that he hid under his shirt. Getting a good digital signal now?

We aren’t sure if that’s “PUDDN” driving or if this guy is “PUDDN”. We’ll find out real soon!