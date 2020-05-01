PCSO Charges Three Suspects in the Death of Homeless Winter Haven Man

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged two women and a man for their part in the death of a 55-year-old homeless man whose body was found Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, in the Eloise area of Winter Haven.





Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office found the victim, Gregory Shull, in a homeless camp within the wooded area near 2nd Street North and 2nd Terrace.

Arrested were: 43-year-old Stacy Testerman, who was living with Shull for about the past two months; 34-year-old Shadria “Shay” Pinkston, who was Testerman’s girlfriend; and 63-year-old Norman Pinkston, Sr., Shay’s father.

The three confessed to detectives on Thursday that they were involved.

“We were initially told gunshots in the area were just target practice, and on the surface that looked like the case. But our detectives pushed the investigation further. It turns out that Mr. Shull was shot in the back by a friend of a woman with whom he was living after an argument.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff

The events began Tuesday at 10:00 p.m., when Shay Pinkston was released from the Polk County Jail. Her father picked her up and drove her to the camp in Eloise. There, Shay walked alone to where Shull and Testerman were living, and she confronted Shull about him allegedly beating Testerman. An argument began. As the two women began to leave, Shay Pinkston shot at Shull twice, using the gun her father handed her earlier for protection. Shull was struck once in the back, near his right shoulder blade.

The women left Shull behind and returned to Mr. Pinkston and his vehicle.

During the interviews, Testerman and Norman Pinkston repeatedly tried to mislead detectives.

Shadria “Shay” Pinkston was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Stacy Testerman was charged with Accessory After the Fact (F2), and Norman Pinkston was charged with Giving False Information to LEO during a Felony Investigation (F3).

Shay Pinkston’s prior criminal history consists of 5 felonies and 6 misdemeanors, including arrests for Larceny (4), Possession of Burglary Tools (2), Drug Possession, and Hit & Run.

Stacy Testerman’s prior criminal history consists of 3 felonies and 2 misdemeanors, including arrests for Larceny (2), Possession of Burglary Tools, and Drug Possession.

All three were booked into the Polk County Jail.

