Twenty Two Yr Old Bartow Man Killed In Polk Overnight Crash

PCSO Press Release

On 04/30/2020, at approximately 11:58 pm, the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) dispatched deputies regarding a single-vehicle (2009, Blue Honda Civic 4-Door) crash with injuries on Ewell Road near Pinewood Village Circle East, Lakeland. Upon the arrival of first responders, the front passenger, 22-year-old Justin Alford of Bartow, was determined to be deceased. The right rear passenger, 24-year-old Avis Omega Williams of Bartow, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries (and later released). The Driver 22-year-old Khristian Anderson of Bartow was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries (and later released). The left rear passenger, 21-year-old Lalman Rabb of Bartow was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries (and later released).





Ewell Road in the area of the crash is a two-lane east/west road that transitions from a 45 mph speed limit to a 50 mph speed limit in the area of the crash. The south side of Ewell Road borders residential housing areas and the north side is fenced and wooded. It was dark at the time of the crash with very limited external illumination. Village Circle East is the closest cross street, but it played no role in the crash.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that the Honda Civic, was westbound on Ewell Road, driven by Khristian Anderson. As it approached the intersection with Pinewood Village Circle East, Anderson apparently attempted to avoid a piece of metal lying in the roadway by swerving to the left (south). Anderson lost control of the Civic, which began to rotate and slide clockwise in a northwesterly direction. The Civic exited the roadway onto the grass shoulder, traveling through a barbed wire fence approximately 30 feet north of the edge of the road. At the same time, it also struck a guy-wire for a utility pole which caused the Civic to flip and tumble into the wooded area. The Civic came to final rest approximately 50 feet into the woods leaning on several trees with the rear end on the ground and the front of the vehicle straight up in the air.

Justin Alford, who was not seat belted, suffered fatal injuries as the vehicle tumbled and he was thrown about the inside of the car. He was found by first responders partially ejected out the back window on the left side. None of the other occupants appear to have been seat belted and the airbags did not deploy.

The driver (Anderson) indicated he had not consumed any alcohol prior to the crash. He was evaluated by a DUI-certified traffic deputy and showed no indicators of impairment.

During the on-scene investigation, both Anderson and Rabb complained of possible injuries and were subsequently transported to Lakeland Regional Health by Polk County Fire Rescue as a precaution. They were later treated and released. Avis Williams suffered bruises and abrasions and was also treated and released.

Next of kin for Mr. Alford were located and notified in the Bartow area.

Another vehicle was located at the scene, which also struck the piece of metal in the roadway. That driver did not see the crash but verified the piece of metal was in the roadway when she struck it. The piece of metal was located on the shoulder of the road in the same location physical evidence shows the Civic losing control.

Impairment and distracted driving are not suspected; the crash remains under investigation.