Florida Poly Hosting Individual Campus Visits For Prospective Students

Florida Poly hosting safe, individual campus visits for prospective students

LAKELAND, Fla. – Students considering Florida Polytechnic University for their educational home this fall are now able to schedule an in-person visit to see its iconic campus up close in a safe way.





Beginning on Monday, May 4, the Admissions Department will host safe, individual visits to the Lakeland campus. Tours were among the University activities that were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new, personalized campus visits align with recommendations from state officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include a no-touch, no-contact environment and groups that will be limited to no more than six people.

“The health and safety of our current and future students is our greatest priority”, said Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, associate vice provost for enrollment management. “We are excited to host these tours maintaining strict health precautions, so that students can see firsthand all that Florida Poly has to offer.”

Students from all Florida counties will be eligible to schedule a visit, except for those who reside in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. These restrictions will be eased upon guidance from Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose phase-one state reopening plan is allowing the resumption of campus tours.

Among the safety precautions these admissions visits will include are:

· Tour guides will wear masks and gloves and will open all doors for visitors.

· Visitors who do not believe they will be able to adhere to social distancing will be asked to wear cloth face coverings.

· Social distancing will be maintained and managed between all groups on campus.

· Handshakes, fist bumps, elbow bumps, and all other forms of touching will be prohibited.

· All materials and business cards will be available on a table to prevent them from being handled by multiple people.

Those who have tours scheduled will be asked to postpone or cancel their visit if any member of their group was sick in the prior 14 days.

“This personalized approach is consistent with who we are as a small campus,” Corpus said. “It also assures we take thoughtful, tasteful, and precautionary steps for the safety of future students, their families, and our entire campus community while providing a sense of comfort in these difficult times.”

To schedule a tour, visit the Admissions Department webpage.

