Fatal Crash Blocking Traffic On Scenic Hwy In Waverly

** PCSO Has Re-opened Scenic Hwy **





Waverly, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are working a crash on Scenic Hwy between Chalet Suzanne Rd. & Waverly Rd. According to Scott Wilder, Director of Communication, one person has died and multiple people are injured.

We believe the accident is in front of the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park. Multiple medivac helicopters were on scene.

The roadway is closed in both directions according to Wilder. The accident occurred at 3:56 pm.

We will update this article as more information is available.