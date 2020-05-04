City Employees Have Been Preparing For The Reopening of Public Spaces

With the news that over the next several weeks, certain public spaces/facilities are open and reopening in Winter Haven, city employees have been doing their part to keep our city beautiful!

City employees are on the job to prepare for the reopening of public spaces. Here are a few shots of Landscape Maintenance Crews making sure Winter Haven remains beautiful! (Remember, though certain public spaces are opening, it’s up to each of us to decide when to venture out and where to go. Respect the 6-feet or more social distancing guideline, don’t gather in groups, and consider wearing a face mask or covering.) Stay safe and be well.