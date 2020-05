Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Recognize this guy? If you do, let us know. On May 1, 2020 around 2:20 p.m., he visited the Family Dollar Store on MLK Blvd. in Winter Haven. He filled his canvas shopping bag with merchandise and walked out with no attempt to pay. Just because you bring the bag doesn’t mean you fill it for free! If you know who he is, contact Detective Bharratt at 863-837-5784.