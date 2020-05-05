Guidelines and Procedures for Phase 1 Opening of City of Winter Haven Tennis Center

City of Winter Haven Tennis Center:

The Winter Haven Tennis Center opened Phase I on Friday May 1 at 8am. Please familiarize yourself on the Guidelines and Procedures to keep everyone safe.





MEMBERS of the Winter Haven Tennis Center. In order to create a safe Check-In environment, we have placed the Check-In key fob machine by the North side of the Pro Shop window. If you called in for a court reservation, when you arrive, go to the North side of the Pro Shop to swipe in at the machine. A staff member, at that time will show you a court number through the window, (see example). You will not have to enter the Pro Shop. PLEASE don’t forget your key fob. ALL MEMBERS ARE REQUIRED TO FOLLOW THIS POLICY. DO NOT ARRIVE AND WALK ON TO A COURT BEFORE CHECKNG IN.