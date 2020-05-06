Brew Hounds Sports Lounge Hopes To Soon Be “Always Among Friends” Again

by James Coulter





Nearly one year ago, Brew Hounds Sports Lounge in Auburndale was crowded with dozens of people to celebrate the local sports bar’s ten-year anniversary. Partygoers gathered in the parking lot to play corn hole, eat fresh barbecue, and even watch as a local artist painted a portrait of Elvis Presley to the song “Hound Dog.”

Now, since the stay-at-home order has forced it and many other local bars to closed, the building remains vacant, its parking lot empty. Occasionally, people passing by can hear music playing as the owner, Skip Jacobs, works on renovations.

“We have people checking in when we have our jukeboxes on because they know we are inside painting and they play songs,” he said. “It is very inspirational and a good sense of community. We miss seeing all the friendly faces that we consider our family.”

While their bar has been closed and remains closed, Jacobs and his staff have been busy at work renovating, cleaning, and most importantly of all, sanitizing. Once the bar re-opens, patrons old and new can come to expect a nicer, cleaner non-smoking establishment.

Unlike other similar establishments, Brew Hounds has not been offering to-go drinks. It has been offering BOGO opportunities for gift certificates, as well as novelty t-shirts with uplifting messages such “You Can’t Keep A Good Hound Down.” All the proceeds have been going to support their bartenders during these uncertain times.

“We have been patiently waiting for when we can reopen,” Jacobs said.

Skip Jacobs, co-owner of Brew Hounds, moved down to Florida from Atlanta. He eventually met his business partner, who had moved from Palm Beach. Both of them started chatting with one another and discovered that they both had a desire to open their own bar. They opened that bar ten years ago in Auburndale, and the rest, they say, is history.

What has drawn patrons, both old and new, has been the overall sense of camraderie and community. Like the bar from the television show “Cheers”, it is a place where everybody knows your name–or as the regulars put it, it is a place to be “Always Among Friends.”

Since the bar closed earlier this year due to the stay-at-home order, patrons have been sharing their love for their favorite hometown bar on social media, expressing their willingness to return once it re-opens.

“I’m sure that your loyal clients will continue to support you and your staff because you have always shown everyone love and respect for their business,” one person wrote on Facebook. “I hope that you and your staff are doing well and can’t wait to have a few drinks and play darts again at Brew Hounds Sports Lounge!”

“Hope you guys are staying safe,” another person wrote. “Can’t wait to go back to the BH life.”

Jacobs hopes to see his bar re-open eventually. He anticipates seeing many people return to not only a place they call a home away from home, but also a place that has been renovated and upgraded to their liking.

“It has been fantastic watching people post through social media about waiting to reopen, how they miss our staff, how the camraderie and hanging out with patrons and missing their hometown bar,” he said. “We hope to bring smiles to the people who walk through our doors, experiencing a new environment smoke free and newly renovated.”

Brew Hounds Sports Lounge is located at 318 Havendale Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823. For more information, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/brewhounds863/