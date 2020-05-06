Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Individual Steals $840 Worth of Ink Cartridges From Staples

Individual Steals $840 Worth of Ink Cartridges From Staples

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 2371 0

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Recognize this subject?
She visited Staples, located at 470 Citi Centre St. and selected $840 worth of ink cartridges. She placed them in her handy basket that Staples provides and then proceeded to put them inside of a larger bag and out the door she went.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Detective Cobb at 863-291-5620. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN