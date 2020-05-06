Lake Wales Family Restaurant Goes Above and Beyond

Frank Papadopoulos, owner of the Lakes Wales Family Restaurant is a proud supporter of many local sports teams and likes to provide breakfast before a big game. He is also a big believer in supporting his community in times of need. He serves meals for Thanksgiving and just recently he provided the Lake Wales Care Center with free dinners for them to give out to the people in need.





For many years, the local diner has managed to succeed and thrive where previous establishments failed in the very same location, as his restaurant has consistently provided quality food and service, including a complimentary bowl of soup for every meal.

Owing his success to the community of Lake Wales, Papadopoulos has dedicated himself to giving back to the very small town that has allowed him to thrive for as long as he has.

Thank you to Frank for continuing to support Lake Wales Community.