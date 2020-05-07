Viral Video Involving Polk Sherriff Deputies being investigated by Agency.

Following video showing a hand cuffed individual in what appears to be two Polk County Sherriff Deputies. In the video it appears that one of the Deputies may struck the cuffed individual. Daily Ridge has reached out to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Public Investigation Officer has advised they are aware of the incident and it is currently being investigated.

Video was uploaded by Zack Trip. Daily Ridge has reached out for comment.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Affidavit:

On 5/6/20 I responded to 728 Chestnut Rd in Lakeland in reference to a fight. Upon arrival I observed a male, later identified as Fernando Jimenez, attempting to get in a vehicle parked near the road. I got out of my marked patrol car with my red and blue lights activated. I was wearing my agency issued black outer vest with “SHERIFF” in large yellow letters across the chest. I told Jimenez not to get in the vehicle. Jimenez stated “I don’t have to do shit”, and continued to open the door of the vehicle. I told Jimenez again not to get in the vehicle and walked towards him. Jimenez refused to step away from the vehicle. I attempted to grab his wrist in order to detain him to keep him from fleeing the scene. Jimenez pulled away and attempted to retreat back into the yard. I grabbed Jimenez’s arms and was able to secue him in handcuffs with the assistance of D/S Verran 8648. I then began escorting Jinenez to my patrol car, Jimenez began pulling away and bracing his arms and legs in a attempt to stop me from placing him in the vehicle. D/S Verran was assisting me place Jimenez in the car when Jimenez turned his head toward D/S Verran and spit on D/S Verran’s face.

Jimenez was secured in the patrol car in a rip hobble and spitmask and transported to book in without further incident.

Jimenez did actually and intentionally resist my efforts to place him in handcuffs and the partol car by bracing and pulling his arms and legs. Jimenez did actually and intentionally spit on D/S Verran’s face against her will.



Charges

843.02. M1 RESIST OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE

843.01. F3 RESIST OFFICER WITH VIOLENCE

784.07(2)(B). F3 BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

