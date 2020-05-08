State of Florida To Allow Barbershop’s, Salons & Beauty Parlors To Open Monday

Polk County, Florida – On Friday, May 8, 2020 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida’s hair salons, barber shops and nail salons will be allowed to open on Monday.

DeSantis shared the announcement on Twitter, in the form of a video recorded by J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando.





Henry was among the barbers and salon owners present when DeSantis traveled to Orlando last weekend to engage in a discussion about opening the salons.

The announcement said the establishments will be allowed to open with enhanced safety protocols.

Customers and stylists should be wearing masks and appointments should be made.