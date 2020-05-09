Lakeland Police Currently Investigating An Overnight Homicide

LAKELAND, FL (May 9, 2020) – On Friday, May 8, 2020, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Lakeland Police responded to a report of shots fired near the 400 block of Cornelia Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately attempted lifesaving measures, however, the 23-year-old victim was declared deceased at the scene by Polk County EMS at 7:28 p.m.

Although detectives are in the very early stages of the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or [email protected] . To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

As additional information is made available, an updated release will be distributed.