Two Brothers Arrested In Shooting Death In Lakeland Friday Night

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

TWO ARRESTED IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

LAKELAND, FL (May 10, 2020) – The Lakeland Police Department has arrested Roberto Rodriguez, age 31, and Reynaldo Rodriguez, age 30, for a homicide that occurred near the 400 block of Cornelia Avenue on Friday, May 8. Both men, who are brothers, have been charged with First Degree Murder. Detectives learned that prior to the homicide, both men had been at hanging out with the victim and others at a residence on Cornelia Avenue. At some point, a fight broke out with the victim, at which time Roberto left the scene. Within minutes Roberto returned to the home, entered the back yard, and shot the victim. Both Roberto and Reynaldo fled the scene in a white four-door Toyota Camry. Evidence gathered from the location, and witness statements led detectives to 1105 Beech Avenue where the brothers lived. Backed into the back yard under an awning, was the described Camry. On Sunday, May 10, after executing a search warrant of the property, a hidden handgun, believed used in the murder, and ammunition were located. Both brothers were arrested at the scene without incident and transported to the Polk County Jail. Chief Garcia said, “Our detectives have worked non-stop to bring the persons responsible for this heinous act into custody. We now work toward giving a family justice.” This remains a very active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. ArrestedRoberto RodriguezMaleDOB: 03/23/1989Lakeland, FL Reynaldo RodriguezMaleDOB: 03/28/1990Lakeland, FL At the time of this release, book-in photos were not available. When available, they can be found athttps://www.polksheriff.org/detention/jail-inquiry.

The victim’s name is withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

