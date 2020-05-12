Clermont Woman Arrested by PCSO Deputies For DUI and Child Neglect

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, PCSO deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 27 at Legacy Park Blvd in Davenport. They made contact with the driver of the 2016 Dodge van, 37-year-old Karla Del Rosari Camejo Quiva of Clermont, and observed that she appeared to be impaired. They also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. A four-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

Neither were injured.







A Traffic deputy responded to the scene and conducted a DUI investigation.

Quiva exhibited signs of impairment during the field sobriety test. She was transported to the Polk County Jail, where breath test results showed .155 and .164 blood alcohol content (.08 is legally impaired).



Quiva was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with one count DUI (M1) and one count Child Neglect (F3) for endangering the child.

“We are fortunate that this driver and the child weren’t injured or killed. The child was turned over to family members, and we sincerely hope that this was a wake-up call for this drunk driver. Please, don’t endanger yourself or others by driving impaired.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

