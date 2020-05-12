Tech Tuesday: Application White Listing

Application Whitelisting is a technology that contains a list of known good applications and their file access privileges. Application Whitelisting works together with Application Blacklisting to keep malware and other unauthorized software from running on a system. Because Application Whitelisting only allows trusted software to execute in your managed IT environment, malicious software packages are prevented from making any unauthorized changes.

From a security perspective Application Whitelisting is the most secure way of managing what software is allowed to execute on the PC’s and Server’s in your environment. This is because Application Whitelisting allows the execution of only known trusted applications and blocks everything else by default. Taking this approach, you will have the best chances of stopping even “Zero Day” types of Cyber Attacks.





“Zero Day” Cyber Attacks are attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities that were previously unknown or undisclosed by a software vendor. The first day a vulnerability is discovered is known as “day zero”.

With so many Application Whitelisting Software packages on the market it can be really hard to make a decision on how to move forward.

For environment’s that have the team and resources available you can utilize a self-managed Application Whitelisting services. For smaller Teams or organizations looking to augment their existing staff there are Managed Service Provider Application Whitelisting options available.

At the end of the day by utilizing an Application Whitelisting technology in your environment you can have peace of mind knowing you have real-time protections against Ransomware/Malware, APT’s (advanced persistent threats), and “Zero-Day” types of Cyber Attacks.

If you are looking for a better solution to protect your endpoints, have a need for remote management, need visibility into pc performance, or would like to capture pc software inventory I can help find a solution for you.

Please reach out and request your free Cyber Security Consultation. I will be glad to discuss options, schedule a Demo, and help you find a solution that will work best for your environment.

You can reach me at 863-34-8060 or at [email protected]

Kip Kirchberg is an International Cyber Security Expert who has experience building Cyber Security Teams and working with Multiple Fortune 500 organizations. Experience includes but is not limited to Building SIEM platforms, Endpoint Security, 3rd Party Remote Access, Industrial Control System’s NextGen Firewall’s, Helping Organizations Identify Cyber Security Risks, Generating Reports that lead to actionable data, Build and maintain Incident Response Team’s, Draft and Adopt Corporate Cyber Security Governance, Internal and External Pen Testing, plus much more….