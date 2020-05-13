Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., Grove Equipment Service Inc., Representative Sam Killebrew, and Other Generous Donors Give Tractor to Hope Equine Rescue

Release by Polk County Sheriffs Office:

Hope Equine Rescue near Winter Haven received a brand new Massey Ferguson tractor yesterday thanks to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., Grove Equipment Service Inc., Representative Sam Killebrew, and other generous donors. Sheriff Grady Judd, Robby McKeeman of Grove Equipment Service, Representative Sam Killebrew, several agricultural deputies, and board members for Polk Sheriff’s Charities were on hand to donate a new Massey Fergusson MF2760E tractor to Dani Horton of Hope Equine Rescue.





Dani and her volunteers do an amazing job working with traumatized, neglected, abandoned, and abused horses and donkeys, nursing them back to health and preparing them for adoption. Dani’s old, undersized tractor finally bit the dust this year, and she needed a new one.

“Hope Equine Rescue has been a tremendous help to not only a lot of horses, but also to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They have taken in more than 115 equines from PCSO neglect and abandonment cases. I am very excited that Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. can do something to help in return. I thank all those who participate in Polk Sheriff Charities’ fund raising events—they are making a difference for local neglected animals and for heroes who care for them, like Dani.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

If you would like to help Hope Equine Rescue by either donating, volunteering, or both, please go to: https://hopeequinerescue.com/.