Winter Haven Police Are Investigating A Homicide that Occurred in Parking Area of Abbey Lane Apartments on May 7, 2020

Winter Haven Police Are Investigating A Homicide that Occurred in Parking Area of Abbey Lane Apartments on May 7, 2020

Winter Haven Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on May 7, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the parking area of Abbey Lane Apartments, located at 100 Evergreen Place in Winter Haven.

A group of people were outside talking in the area of building 14, when shots were fired striking 33 year-old Carlos Robinson (DOB 8-18-86, LKA 208 Evergreen Place SE, Winter Haven). The subjects fled in vehicles and left the area traveling in the direction of Marshall Rd. SW. Responding officers on scene immediately attempted to render life-saving measures, however the victim died from his injury.





Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating possible witnesses Tamaries Richardson (DOB 10-24-93), Rayshad Johnson (DOB 11-7-92) and Derrick Braithwaite (DOB 9-11-86) for interviews.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richardson, Johnson or Braithwaite or any information about this case is asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-291-5730. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,500.