$330 Worth of Liquor Stolen From Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

$330 worth of liquor into 2 shoulder bags! Those are some strong bags.

The two females in the video went to Walmart Liquor located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd and proceeded to load up their shoulder bags. Out they go with no attempt to pay.





The subject in the green dress and fluffy slippers has tattoos on her neck and both arms. They were seen in a Burgundy Pontiac G6.