City of Winter Haven:

Two local COVID-19 testing sites will be available Friday, May 15 in the Winter Haven area. Stop in at Lake Maude Recreation Park, 1790 7th St. NE from 9 a.m.–noon; and Westwood Middle School, 3520 Ave J NW from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. A doctor’s order is not required. Anyone experiencing symptoms or has been exposed to the virus can be tested after completing a short form. There is no charge for those who qualify. Please call 866-234-8534 for more information.