Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Full Phase 1” of the “Safe, Smart, Step-by-Step” Plan for Florida’s Recovery

Release by Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce:

*Breaking News: Governor Ron DeSantis just announced that he is rolling out a “Full Phase 1” of the “Safe, Smart, Step-by-Step” plan for Florida’s Recovery, which will come into effect from Monday, May 18th.

Restaurants can continue operating and increase to 50% capacity, continuing social distancing. Outdoor dining is still encouraged, and if indoor either the distancing between tables should be adhered to OR partitions to separate tables.

Gyms/Fitness Centers can open with social distancing, and outdoor workouts can also reopen.

Retail can increase to accepting up to 50% capacity.

