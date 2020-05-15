Individual Steals Sunglasses and Reel from Marine Supply

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Dude – what are you thinking? The mask doesn’t help when you show your distinctive leg tattoos.

The guy with the Georgia Bulldog and Georgia “G” tattoos on his calves, Reel Legends shirt and a blue arm band on his right hand went to Marine Supply in Winter Haven on 5-12-20. He chose a pair of Blacktip Great sunglasses, then proceeded to remove a reel from a rod & reel combo. Hid the items on his person and walked out with a total of $220 worth of stuff that isn’t his.

If you can identify him, contact on the on-duty supervisor at 863-401-2256 or send an inbox message to this FB page. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.