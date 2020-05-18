City of Winter Haven:

May 17 – 23 is National Public Works week! The City’s Public Works Department includes maintenance of public rights-of-way such as streets, sidewalks, trees and stormwater; the management of public lakes, waterways and natural areas; collection of refuse, yard debris and bulk material with oversight of recycling services, and the general maintenance of the City’s vehicle inventory. To celebrate the men and women who work hard to provide you with these important services, we invite you to get creative! Build something from recycled items or color our Rhythm of Public Works coloring page at this link https://www.mywinterhaven.com/government/city-departments/public-works/! Share your creations with us by using the hashtag #WHPublicWorks. #NPWW #RhythmOfPublicWorks