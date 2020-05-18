Winter Haven Man Shot And Killed Early Sunday, PCSO Investigating

Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of 33-year-old Alphonso Payne, Jr. of Winter Haven. Payne was shot while he was walking in the intersection of 40th Street NW and Atkins Drive in Winter Haven, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at about 12:15 a.m.

Payne was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, but died later that morning at around 7:57 a.m.

“The victim was gunned down in the middle of the street. He was only 33-years-old. It’s an active investigation, still in the early stages, and our detectives have been working tirelessly to solve it. We’re asking for anyone who has information about this killing to contact us. Help us bring justice to those involved and provide a measure of solace and resolution to Mr. Payne’s family.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or if you want to stay anonymous, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.




