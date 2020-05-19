Bartow Man Arrested After Months Long Traffic Homicide Investigation

UPDATE: Traffic Homicide Investigation 12/21/2019- Bartow, Florida.

On 12/21/19 at approximately 9:31 PM, a vehicle driven by Dallas Droz, W/M 12/4/96 of Bartow, was traveling west on State Road 60 approaching the intersection at Richland Road. Another vehicle, driven by Gabriel Bourne, W/M 10/23/98 of Lakeland, was traveling south on Richland Road then attempted to turn east onto SR60. At this time, Droz crashed onto the left side of Bourne’s vehicle. As a result of the crash, the left rear passenger in Bourne’s vehicle died of traffic crash related injuries. Victim is Isabel Castro H/F 12/29/99 of Polk City.





During the subsequent months-long investigation, Traffic Homicide Investigators determined that Droz was driving in excess of the posted speed limit and he was under the influence of alcohol and illegal narcotics at the time of the crash. On 5/18/2020 Droz was located at his residence in Bartow and arrested for Vehicular Homicide and DUI Manslaughter. He was arrested without incident.

