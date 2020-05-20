Lake Wales L’incontro Italian Restaurant Back Open For Dine-in

Lake Wales, Florida – The stay at home order has been devastating to the restaurant industry as a whole. Particularly to fine dining establishments just like L’incontro Italian Restaurant in Lake Wales, Florida. The restaurant has been closed the majority of the past two months adhering to the rules handed down by Governor Ron DeSantis. Like other restaurants they were trying to protect their employees and their customers. Thankfully this past week the restrictions have been lifted and restaurants can get back to work. The capacity may be limited (new regulations allow for 50% occupancy), but the chance to go eat at your favorite restaurant after months of waiting is worth it.

L’incontro Italian Restaurant is one of the few fine dining establishments in Lake Wales. They have been serving the city for the past 9 years. They have both lunch and dinner menus.





Chef Jose Uzhca comes from a family of culinary talent. The youngest of 4 brothers – all Italian cuisine chefs – Jose began cooking at 17 years old. He went on to work at the famous Mandarin Oriental in NYC and personally cooked for high-profile people such as Oprah Winfrey, The President of France, and numerous other celebrities.

The restaurant is open for dine-in and you need to call for reservations. Phone 863-676-7400 or call for carry-out. They are located at

35 State Rd 60 W, Lake Wales, FL 33853.