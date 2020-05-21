Individual Steals Over $1300 Worth of Items at Winter Haven Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Hiding more than $1340 worth of electronics and hardware items in a big black bag… but she did pay $36 for other small items.

The female in this video entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 5-12-2020 and proceeded to gather items in electronics and hardware. She goes to various locations throughout the store and opens the high-dollar items concealing them in her bag and leaving the boxes behind.

If you recognize her, call Det. Maldonado at 863-291-5620. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



