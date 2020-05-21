Detectives from the PCSO Organized Crime Unit and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) worked together in an investigation – Operation Hot Wire – that began in September 2019 focusing on the distribution of illegal drugs in Polk County. Following a series of five violent, gang-related armed home invasions and the murder of Shay Collins in Dundee, detectives turned their attention to criminal enterprises associated with gangs. Detectives served 12 search warrants countywide, and the investigation culminated in 74 suspects* being charged with 711 felonies and 11 misdemeanors. Thousands of grams of various illegal drugs – including 30 grams of fentanyl – were seized, with a total street value of over half a million dollars. More than $50,000 in U.S. currency was seized, and several firearms – some stolen and some illegally possessed – were recovered. Nearly every municipality in Polk County was negatively affected by the criminal activity of these suspects.

*68 suspects have been arrested, and 6 other suspects have warrants for their arrests. They are listed below. Two of the suspects are in the country illegally, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been notified. Five armed home invasion robberies so far have been attributed to suspects arrested during this investigation: one that occurred in Winter Haven on April 24, 2019; three in Lakeland on May 29, June 17, and July 9, 2019; and one that occurred in Eagle Lake on June 26, 2019. Eight suspects told detectives they receive government assistance, and 22 suspects have been to state prison. The suspects charged in this investigation have a combined total of 1,320 previous arrests. “People from all over Polk County were negatively impacted by what these criminals did. Communities and families were exposed to violence, loved-ones were tortured by drug addiction, and at least two people that we know of died from overdoses of fatal mixtures of heroin and fentanyl, purchased from these suspects. With these arrests, lives will be saved.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff Illegal drugs and firearms seized:

Fentanyl – 30.35 grams (one gram can kill hundreds) (street value $3,035.00)

Alprazolam (Xanax) – 69 pills (17.4 grams) (sv $1,380.00)

Cannabis – 1521.08 grams (sv $7,610.00)

Cocaine (powder) – 1396.65 gram (sv $139,665.00)

Cocaine (crack) – 111.44 grams (sv $11,144.00)

Heroin – 115.26 grams (sv $11,526.00)

Hydromorphone – 200 pills (39.56 grams) (sv $6,000.00)

Hydrocodone – 500 pills (223.05 grams) (sv $12,500.00)

MDMA – 1820.42 grams (sv $182,042.00)

Methamphetamine – 1775.2 grams (sv $142,016.00)

Methadone – 40 pills (8 grams) (sv $800.00)

Oxycodone – 126 pills (17grams) (sv $3,780.00)

Weapons & Ammo:

6 handguns (2 stolen)

A Tech 9 submachine gun with suppressor

A sawed-off shotgun

A long barrel shotgun

4 high capacity magazines, 83 bullets

The following is a list of those arrested, the circumstances of their arrests, and details of the 12 search warrants, in chronological order:





Danny Allen Fornier II

Traffic stop on December 19, 2019, in Lake Alfred. Cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana seized, and 1 arrested:Danny Allen Fournier II, 33, of Davenport. Arrested for possession of cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, and paraphernalia, and DWLSR.

Jerry Parrish

Angela Williams-Woodhouse

Traffic stop on December 27, 2019, in Winter Haven. Marijuana, hydrocodone, and paraphernalia seized, and 2 arrested:Jerry Parrish, 31, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, owning a vehicle for trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Angela Williams-Woodhouse, 55, of Auburndale. Arrested for possession of oxycodone, possession of Rx medication without Rx, possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest.

Robert Heard

Traffic stop on December 31, 2019, in Winter Haven. Cocaine seized, and 1 arrested:Robert Heard, 49, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking in cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, and VOP.

Alexis Torres-Galindo

Traffic stop on January 25, 2020, in Winter Haven. $29,000 seized, and 1 arrested:Alexis Torres-Galindo, 39, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of cocaine and paraphernalia. $29,000 in US currency was seized.

Michael Williams

Tianetta Hoskey

Search warrant at 805 Center Ave, Haines City, January 27, 2020. Seized over 100 grams of cocaine, and 2 arrested:Michael Williams, 48, of Davenport. Arrested for trafficking of cocaine (over 28 grams), tampering with evidence, violation of probation, and possession of paraphernalia. Tianetta Hoskey, 37, of Haines City. Arrested for possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking.

Garrian Larry

Traffic stop on February 15, 2020. Over 500 grams of cocaine seized, and 2 warrants issued:Marcus Wright, 43, of Haines City. Charged with trafficking cocaine (over 400 grams), conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 400 grams, fleeing to elude. Arrested on May 14, 2020.Garrian Larry, 45, of Winter Haven. Charged with trafficking cocaine (over 400 grams), conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 400 grams, tampering with evidence. Still at large.

German Luna-Tenorio

Search Warrant at 3208 Hwy 92 East, room #15, in Lakeland, February 17, 2020. Over 180 grams of methamphetamine seized, and 7 arrested:German Luna-Tenorio, 43, of Lakeland. Arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine (over 28 grams), possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia. TENORIO IS IN THE COUNTRY ILELGALLY AND AN ICE HOLD HAS BEEN PLACE ON HIM.

Yesenia Martina Zavaleta

Yesenia Martina Zavaleta, 43, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia.

Sergio Benitez

Sergio Benitez, 33, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia.

Bridget Moran

Bridget Moran, 35, Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia, and for violation of community control.

Juan Mugica, Jr

Juan Mugica, Jr., 31, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia.

Diane Reisig

Diane Reisig, 68, of Lakeland. Arrested for trafficking of methamphetamines (over 28 grams) and paraphernalia.

Christopher Burge

Christopher Burge, 36, of Lakeland. Arrested for trafficking of methamphetamines (over 28 grams) and paraphernalia.

Search warrant at 2831 East Main Street, Lakeland, February 17, 2020. Over 750 grams of methamphetamine; cocaine; marijuana; counterfeit currency seized, and an underground tunnel was discovered. 4 arrested:

Carlos Cortez

Carlos Cortez, 32, of Lakeland. Arrested for trafficking methamphetamines (over 200 grams), possession of a structure to traffic drugs, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abigail Najera

Abigail Najera, 21, of Bartow. Arrested for trafficking methamphetamines (over 200 grams), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a structure to traffic drugs, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Susan Button

Susan Button, 46, of Lakeland. Arrested for possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia.

Crus Mojica

Crus Mojica, 38, of Lakeland. Arrested for possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia, and possession of counterfeit currency. MOJICA IS IN THE COUNTRY ILELGALLY AND AN ICE HOLD HAS BEEN PLACE ON HIM. Arrest on February 17, 2020. Over 320 grams of cocaine seized:

Steven Franklin

Steven Franklin, 45, of Plant City. Arrested for trafficking cocaine (over 200 grams) and possession of paraphernalia. Undercover operation at 120 Palmetto Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, March 10, 2020. Over 79 grams of methamphetamine seized and an arrest made:

Marcelo Ponce

Marcelo Ponce, 28, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking in meth, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, possession of paraphernalia. Undercover operation at 120 Palmetto Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, March 11, 2020. Over 500 grams of methamphetamine seized and a stolen handgun recovered, and 3 arrested:

Gilbert Dueno

Gilbert Dueno, 27, of Winter Haven. Arrested for armed trafficking in methamphetamine (over 28 grams), trafficking methamphetamine (over 200 grams), conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (over 200 grams), conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (over 28 grams), possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, and use of two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Ronnie Lyons

Ronnie Lyons, 50, of Winter Haven. Arrested for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (over 28 grams), conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (over 200 grams), and possess structure to traffic drugs.

Benito Andres Arellano

Benito Andres Arellano, 52, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking in meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm.

Search warrant at 1421 32nd Street NW, Winter Haven, March 15, 2020. Over 300 grams of methamphetamine; 80 grams of cocaine; 60 grams of heroin; 1,700 grams of MDMA; hydrocodone; 40 grams of methadone; and $11,000 cash was seized, and 2 arrested:

Quashawn Burgess

Quashawn Burgess, 32, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking cocaine over 28 grams, trafficking MDMA over 400 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking hydrocodone over 28 grams, possession of methadone with intent to sell, possession of a structure for manufacturing controlled substances with minor present, child neglect, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond from the Pinellas County Jail.

Brenda Harris

Brenda Harris, 51, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.

Search warrant at 1110 Southern Avenue, Lakeland, March 15, 2020. Over 50 grams of heroin; trafficking amounts of MDMA; cocaine; oxycodone; and ketamine seized, and 3 arrested:

Flornando Medina Camacho

Flornando Medina Camacho, 41, of Lakeland. Arrested for trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking MDMA over 10 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of a structure to traffic drugs, possession of paraphernalia.

Aleidy Medina-Irizarry

Aleidy Medina-Irizarry, 26, of Lakeland. Arrested for trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking MDMA over 10 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of a structure to traffic drugs, possession of paraphernalia.

Kenneth Rogers

Kenneth Rogers, 35, of Winter Haven. Arrested for conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 28 grams, fleeing to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Search warrant at 3951 Atkins Rd, Winter Haven, May 4, 2020. Trafficking amounts of cocaine; MDMA; marijuana; ammunition; and a sawed-off shotgun seized. One suspect (Grimes) actively cooking crack when detectives arrived. 8 were arrested:

Shaun Evans, Jr

Shaun Evans, Jr.*, 17, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, possession of MDMA, possession of paraphernalia. (*information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record.)

Carlito Henderson

Carlito Henderson, 19, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of oxycodone, possession of Alprazolam, possession of paraphernalia.

Antoine Cruz

Antoine Cruz, 23, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Le-Davionte Sinnett

Le-Davionte Sinnett, 18, of Winter Haven. Arrested for trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Tressa Lanier

Tressa Lanier, 43, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia.

Richard McIntosh

Richard McIntosh, 62, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia.

Paul Grimes

Paul Grimes, 54, of Auburndale. Arrested for possession of cocaine, manufacture of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.

Ashley White

Ashley White, 32, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia. Search warrant at 1010 7th Street North, Haines City, May 5, 2020. Cocaine; marijuana; and Rx medication seized, and 2 arrested:

Carrie Nolan

Carrie Nolan, 59, of Haines City. Arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of Rx drug without Rx, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia; On May 14, 2020, added-on charges of 42 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of two-way communication device. She told detectives she receives disability.

Loretta Montford

Loretta Montford, 64, of Haines City. Arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.

Search warrant at 2434 Edwin Street NE, Winter Haven, May 5, 2020. Over 250 grams cocaine; over 30 grams fentanyl; over 900 grams marijuana; trafficking amounts of MDMA; heroin; alprazolam; oxycodone; hydrocodone; over $1,200 cash; and a stolen handgun seized. 7 arrested:

Patrick Dorce

Patrick Dorce, 39, of Winter Haven. Arrested for armed trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, armed trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams, armed trafficking in oxycodone over 7 grams, armed trafficking in hydrocodone over 100 grams, armed trafficking in MDMA over 10 grams, possession Alprazolam WITS, possession of structure to traffic drugs, grand theft of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia.

Brandon Scaife

Brandon Scaife, 34, of Winter Haven. Arrested for armed trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, armed trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams, armed trafficking in oxycodone over 7 grams, armed trafficking in hydrocodone over 100 grams, armed trafficking in MDMA over 10 grams, possession Alprazolam WITS, possession of structure to traffic drugs, grand theft of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia.

Ashaunta Dias

Ashaunta Dias, 39, of Winter Haven. Arrested for armed trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, armed trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams, armed trafficking in oxycodone over 7 grams, armed trafficking in hydrocodone over 100 grams, armed trafficking in MDMA over 10 grams, possession Alprazolam WITS, possession of structure to traffic drugs, grand theft of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia.

Brittany Youngs

Brittany Youngs, 29, of Winter Haven. Arrested for armed trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, armed trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams, armed trafficking in oxycodone over 7 grams, armed trafficking in hydrocodone over 100 grams, armed trafficking in MDMA over 10 grams, possession Alprazolam WITS, possession of structure to traffic drugs, grand theft of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia.

Elijah Alexander

Elijah Alexander, 22, of Winter Haven. Arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Kevonte Vandoorn

Kevonte Vandoorn, 22, of Winter Haven. Arrested for 3 counts violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered firearm, possession of paraphernalia).



Gary Jordan

Gary Jordan, 37, of Auburndale. Arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Search warrant at 507 6th Street North, Haines City, May 5, 2020. Trafficking amounts of MDMA; cocaine; marijuana; Rx medication; a handgun; and a stolen truck (from Kissimmee) seized. 2 were arrested:

James Dozier

James Dozier, 35, of Lake Hamilton. Arrested for trafficking in MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine WITS, child neglect, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of marijuana WITS, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of structure to traffic drugs, possession of paraphernalia. On May 14, 2020, re-arrested for 44 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of two-way communication device.



Latoya Dixon

Latoya Dixon, 29, of Lake Hamilton. Arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, child neglect. Search warrants at 229 and 231 Palmetto Avenue, Winter Haven, May 6, 2020. Cookware with cocaine residue for making crack, and marijuana seized.

Search warrant at 10 Fuller St, Davenport, May 14, 2020. Over 430 grams marijuana; 16.5 grams cocaine; 3 grams MDMA; 5 firearms (one stolen) seized, and 5 arrested:

Javonta Ohara

Javonta Ohara, 23, of Daveport. Arrested for possession of cocaine WITS, possession of marijuana WITS, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, maintain vehicle for drug use, possession of paraphernalia.

Donte Mahogany

Donte Mahogany, 27, of Davenport. Arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.

A 17-year-old male from Davenport. Arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.

Lorenzo Miller JR

Lorenzo Miller, Jr., 19, of Davenport. Arrested for possession of cocaine WITS, possession of marijuana WITS, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of MDMA, possession of paraphernalia.

Keeven Hobby

Keeven Hobby, 23, of Davenport. Arrested for resisting arrest. Other arrests, May 2020:

Paul Bouiye

Paul Bouiye, 37, of Winter Haven. Arrested for 5 counts conspiracy to purchase oxycodone, conspiracy to sell oxycodone, unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Aretha Telemaque

Aretha Telemaque, 50, of Winter Haven. Arrested for conspiracy to purchase hydrocodone, conspiracy to purchase morphine, unlawful use of two-way communication device. She told detectives she receives food stamps and unemployment (non-COVID related).

Salena Harvey

Salena Harvey, 48, of Auburndale. Arrested for 3 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, 6 counts conspiracy to purchase oxycodone, conspiracy to sell oxycodone, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. She told detectives she receives food stamps.

Sagan Barker

Sagan Barker, 30, of Auburndale. Arrested for 5 counts conspiracy to purchase oxycodone, conspiracy to sell oxycodone, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. She told detectives he receives food stamps.

Brigette Spathe

Brigette Spathe, 25, of Auburndale. Arrested for 6 counts conspiracy to purchase oxycodone, conspiracy to purchase hydrocodone, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. She told detectives she receives food stamps and WIC.

Harrell Gosha

Harrell Gosha, 55, of Haines City. Arrested for 33 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Eddie Boone

Eddie Boone, 47, of Winter Haven. Arrested for 6 counts conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to purchase cocaine, and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Kenneth Stephens

Kenneth Stephens, 68, of Winter Haven. Arrested for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Jaderian Johnson

Jaderian Johnson, 25, of Haines City. Arrested for 6 counts conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to purchase cocaine, and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Julian Mills

Julian Mills, 42, of Lake Alfred. Arrested for 16 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. He told detectives he receives disability.

Donnas Dailey

Donnas Dailey, 49, of Haines City. Arrested for 10 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. He told detectives he receives disability.

Michael Booker

Michael Booker, 56, of Winter Haven. Arrested for 3 counts conspiracy to sell cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to purchase oxycodone, and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Barbara Smith

Barbara Smith, 57, of Auburndale. Arrested for 2 counts conspiracy to purchase cocaine, conspiracy to sell oxycodone, and unlawful use of two-way communication device. She told detectives she receives disability.

Willie Pierce Jr

Willie Pierce Jr., 38, of Auburndale – Arrested for conspiracy to traffic MDMA over 10 grams, conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of two-way communication device.

Tedward Hamilton

Tedward Hamilton, 28,– Arrested for conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 400 grams (2 counts), conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine over 200 grams, unlawful use of two-way communication device.



THE FOLLOWING SUSPECTS HAVE POLK COUNTY WARRANTS FOR THEIR ARRESTS:

Terrancy Morton

Terrance Morton, DOB 10/10/95 – Charges: Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 28 grams (5 counts), Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication device. Criminal History: 14 Felonies, 5 Misdemeanors

Lisson Etienne Jr

Lisson Etienne, Jr., DOB 03/9/78 – Charges: Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 400 grams, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 (5 counts), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 28 grams (9 counts), Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device. Criminal History: 39 Felonies 19 Misdemeanors

Willy Adam Jr

Willy Adam Jr., DOB 03/31/85 – Charges: Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 28 grams, Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device. Criminal History: 1 Felony, 2 Misdemeanors

Nathanial Everett

Nathanial Everett, DOB 03/27/80 – Charges: Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams (2 counts), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 28 grams, Conspiracy to Purchase Cocaine, Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device. Criminal History: 4 Felonies, 3 Misdemeanors

Garrian Larry, DOB 06/19/74 – Charges: Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 400 grams, Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device. Criminal History: 7 Felonies, 6 Misdemeanors

Wesley Denney

Wesley Denney, DOB 09/10/86 – Charges: Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin over 4 grams – less than 14 grams (2 counts), Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin (3 counts), Conspiracy to Purchase Cocaine (7 counts), Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device. Criminal History: 9 Felonies, 14 Misdemeanors