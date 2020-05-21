Updated Facility Reopening Notice for Winter Haven

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture:

Updated Facility Reopening Notice:





Phase 3 openings are scheduled for May 29th and will open Rowdy Gaines Pool for Swim Team and morning Lap Swim hours, PSC Soccer Complex, DiamondPlex, and Sertoma Park. Each of these will not be open for league play, rentals or events.

Chain of Lakes Park will not open for use at this time due to it being utilized as a satellite Fire Station. This area will open for public use when it is deemed no longer needed as a Fire Station.

Phase 4 openings are scheduled for June 5th and will open the Winter Haven Public Library, Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center and Pool, AdventHealth Fieldhouse, Rowdy Gaines Pool Recreational Swimming. Each of these facilities upon opening will have reduced hours and services for a few weeks after opening.

The Winter Haven Senior Center will not open June 5, but is expected to be open to the public July 6th . This is based on the ability to provide the lunch program from the site and an abundance of caution with our Seniors.

Phase 5 openings are scheduled for June 12th . These openings are intended to allow rentals/events where the attendance is projected to be less than 50 persons. Larger gatherings may be allowed as we get into July. The current plan is to expand the allowable numbers every two weeks while monitoring any guidance provided by Executive Orders issued by the Governor’s Office.

Youth athletic leagues would be allowed to begin practice following established protocols for their sport August 1st unless prohibited by an Executive Order or action by the City Commission.

Staff is closely monitoring recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, FMIT, Department of Health, USA Swimming, NRPA, FRPA, American Camp Association to ensure we are the most up to date in providing services while maintaining the safest facilities and programs possible.