Man Allegedly Took UBER To Shoplift From Lake Wales Winn Dixie & Then Tried To Change His Look By Allegedly Stealing Clothing From Family Dollar

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police Department has arrested Glenn Hall (DOB: 8/22/1966 ) and charged him with Petit Theft 1st Degree $100 – $750 and Grand Theft ($750 < $5,000).

On Saturday, March 23rd, Lake Wales Officers responded to the Lake Wales Winn Dixie on State Road 60 E. in reference to a retail theft complaint. Officers learned that the suspect, later determined to be Glenn Hall allegedly walked out of Winn Dixie with a grocery cart full of groceries without paying. Hall was placing the groceries into a Uber car that brought him there when the store manager approached him and asked for a receipt. Hall told the manager he did not have one and fled the area. Another Lake Wales Officer saw a subject possible matching the suspect description walk out of the Family Dollar in Orange Grove Plaza. Lake Wales Officers made contact with Hall. According to reports Hall was positively identified by the Uber driver. As Lake Wales Police Officers were placing Hall under arrest it was determined the shirt he was currently wearing was allegedly stolen from Family Dollar. Hall was later transported to the Polk County Jail.