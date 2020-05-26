Polk County Sheriff’s Office searches for four suspects of robbery in Haines City



Four suspects are being sought by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, after a robbery occurred late Monday evening at a convenience store in Haines City.



Deputies were dispatched to the convenience store in unincorporated Haines City, at around 10:12 p.m., on Monday, May 25, 2020.



As the operator of the store was outside locking up the building for the evening, three males approached him and forced him back into the store and demanded money. A fourth suspect remained outside.



The suspects were able to get cash money from the store and fled east on East Hinson Avenue in a silver sedan.



During the robbery, the victim was struck in the face and on the back of his head, but he did not require medical

attention.



Three of the suspects were described as being black males in their late teens or early twenties and thin. All four wore gloves and dark, hooded sweatshirts.



“The suspects in this robbery didn’t show a gun, but one of them mentioned a gun. They are dangerous; they physically battered the victim who was being cooperative with their demands. Please contact our detectives with any information about this violent crime, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff.





See video here:



