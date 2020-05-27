CSO Detention Deputy Arrested For Battery Domestic Violence

22-year-old Detention Deputy Yessenia Garcia Turcios was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence after a physical altercation with 31-year-old Jesus Tomas with whom she has a domestic relationship. The incident occurred at their mutual residence. Lake Wales Police Department officers responded to their residence at approximately 11:47 pm on Tuesday, May 26, after the altercation was over. Both Garcia and Tomas admitted to a mutual physical altercation. Both were arrested and charged with battery domestic violence. Both had red marks and apparent scratch marks which were non-serious injuries.





Garcia Turcios is a detention deputy working at the Central County Jail in Bartow. She was hired in July of 2018 and began working as a certified detention deputy in September of 2018. She has been suspended with pay pending an administrative investigation.