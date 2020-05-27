Davenport Man Killed In Haines City Crash Early Wednesday Morning

Haines City Police Press Release

A 79-year-old Davenport man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 27.

Henry Blaut was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet sedan on Sanders Road before 9 a.m. After attempting to make a left hand turn during a green light onto U.S. 27 North, Blaut’s vehicle was struck by a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Princess Strother, 37, of Davenport.

Strother drove through a red light before striking the driver’s side door of Blaut’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to a rest in the center median on U.S. 27.

Blaut was pronounced dead on the scene. Strother was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that both drivers were wearing a seatbelt. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.

U.S. 27 South was shut down for about three and a half hours. The investigation is ongoing.